Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $57.88

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $32,291,243. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $74.50. 286,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,442. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

