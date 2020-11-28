Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $103.06

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $109.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

