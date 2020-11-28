Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBS. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares in the company, valued at $119,852,717.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 276,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,144. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.