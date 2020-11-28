Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $358.91

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.39. The company had a trading volume of 847,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,776. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average is $322.98. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

