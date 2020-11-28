Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 333.57

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 2.22 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 248.18 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,049,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,979. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 32,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £99,942.96 ($130,576.12).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

