Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT at €151.79

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €163.86 ($192.77).

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

MTX stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €204.40 ($240.47). The company had a trading volume of 199,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of €170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €155.16. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

