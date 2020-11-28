Brokerages Set Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,427 shares of company stock valued at $370,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,024. The company has a market cap of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.