Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $15.00

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. 1,103,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 223,515 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

