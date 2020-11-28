Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

