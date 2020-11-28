Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WesBanco by 220.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.