Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $299.29

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

WIX traded up $7.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.62. 270,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,396,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wix.com by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

