Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

BMTC stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

