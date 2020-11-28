BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

BTGOF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

