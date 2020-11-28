BTIG Research Boosts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $15.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of VRRM opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $13,624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,007 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $5,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

