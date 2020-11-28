Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $46,089.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00705369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

