Bytom Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $92.54 million and $8.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00411920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,637,507,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,222,957 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

