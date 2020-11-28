CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

