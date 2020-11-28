Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 1,039,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

