Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,748. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

