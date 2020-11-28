Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $752,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $243.78. 699,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,781. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

