Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE WDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. 436,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,124. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

