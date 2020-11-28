Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $642,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1,667.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,844,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,413,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 641,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,294. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

