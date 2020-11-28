Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $648,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 1,237,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

