Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 203 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

