Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.61. 1,681,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

