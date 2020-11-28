Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,132. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

