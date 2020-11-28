Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,921,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

