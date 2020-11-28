Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 539,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.