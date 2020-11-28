Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$115.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$110.50 to C$115.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$108.25 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$111.89.

CM opened at C$111.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.3399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

