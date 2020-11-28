Canaccord Genuity Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$63.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.35.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$64.89 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$46.38 and a 52-week high of C$75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

