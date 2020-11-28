Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock opened at C$44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$18.27 and a one year high of C$53.78.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.