Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

