Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.18.

CNR opened at C$141.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.93, for a total transaction of C$270,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$512,837.87. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Insiders have sold a total of 21,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,992 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

