Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$506.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$422.77.

CP stock opened at C$421.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$420.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$380.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$444.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

