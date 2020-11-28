Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.93. The company had a trading volume of 123,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

