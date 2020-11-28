Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

