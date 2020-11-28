Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,772.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00372541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.02978092 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.