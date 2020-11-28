CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of several research reports. VTB Capital raised CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

