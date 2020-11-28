Celer Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Celer Network has a market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00373410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.34 or 0.02981367 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,460,117 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

