Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

CVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,313. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.91. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

