Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

