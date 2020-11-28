Centric Cash Market Cap Achieves $110,246.94 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $110,246.94 and approximately $120,698.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 536,615,403 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.