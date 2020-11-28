Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.