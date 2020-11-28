Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Change Healthcare exited second-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. The Network Solutions segment recorded solid performance in the quarter under review. The company remains committed toward payment accuracy business, while remaining focused on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. It has also been utilizing AI and ML to detect inefficiencies and eliminating them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs, and providing payers, providers, and patients with better outcomes. However, the company underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Also, cut-throat competition remains a concern. Further, weak performance of the Software and Analytics, and Technology-Enabled Services segments is a woe.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.47.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

