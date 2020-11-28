Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

CRL stock opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

