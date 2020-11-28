ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,838.89 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $158,838.89 and approximately $12,081.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00169282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00959733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00218601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00481987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173654 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

