ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $74.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CCXI traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $55.81. 197,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,713. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

