Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 56,334 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.