Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHKAQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.84. 127,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $196.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.