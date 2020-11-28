Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,759 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

